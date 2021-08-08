MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,673 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of MGM Resorts International worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,617,000. 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,240,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

