MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 946.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $130,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.