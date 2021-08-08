Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

