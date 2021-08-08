Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.07. 420,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,228. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after buying an additional 131,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

