Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 448,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $498,000.

Shares of GSAQU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

