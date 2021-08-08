Millennium Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRCH stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.58.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

