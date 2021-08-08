Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 456,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $3,606,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $992,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.