Millennium Management LLC Sells 54,096 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $38,692,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 611.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after buying an additional 275,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

