Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Mimecast stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,881 shares of company stock worth $11,544,632. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Mimecast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mimecast by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

