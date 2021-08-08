Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 378 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

