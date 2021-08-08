Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

