Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after acquiring an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $121.90 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $89.12 and a one year high of $124.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.93.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

