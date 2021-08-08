Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Bank grew its position in McKesson by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in McKesson by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock worth $6,010,716. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

