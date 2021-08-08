Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 21,244 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

