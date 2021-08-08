Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 879 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,357,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 208,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.