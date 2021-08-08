Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

NYSE:BABA opened at $196.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

