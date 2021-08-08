Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.06 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $149.63 or 0.00335575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $26.06 million and approximately $60,646.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00154476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,589.95 or 1.00001213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.93 or 0.00800483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 174,184 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.