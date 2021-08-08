Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Cap Hits $27.88 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $27.88 million and $38,302.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $374.92 or 0.00850198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00127466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00148240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.03 or 0.99821122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00784380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,362 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

