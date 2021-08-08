Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Posts Earnings Results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIRM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.70. 304,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $447.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 over the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.24 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

