Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.38.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.33 million, a P/E ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,176,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 270,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.