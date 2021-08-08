MktCoin (MLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,456.48

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $10,456.48 and approximately $76.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MktCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00127466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00148240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.03 or 0.99821122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00784380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

