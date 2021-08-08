MMOCoin (MMO) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $456,704.19 and $45.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 182.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

