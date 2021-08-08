Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCSF Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 819.8% in the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 267,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 392,705 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE MOD opened at $14.34 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $740.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

