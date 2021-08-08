Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $124.54 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,073 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises approximately 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $124,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 252.3% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after acquiring an additional 95,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $67.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

