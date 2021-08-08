Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197,640 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $395.47 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $399.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

