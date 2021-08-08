Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,593 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $51,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $114.45 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

