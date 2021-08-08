Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases Shares of 30,599 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.92.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

