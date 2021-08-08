Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,543 shares during the quarter. Autohome comprises 4.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 2.81% of Autohome worth $226,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter worth about $5,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 145.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2,327.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

