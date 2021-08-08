Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 2,271 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. 682,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

