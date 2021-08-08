Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Trims Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346,837 shares during the period. Vale makes up 18.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vale were worth $43,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 22,708,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,963,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

