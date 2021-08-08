MonetaryUnit Trading Up 0% This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,658.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00095833 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 106% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 229,467,897 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

