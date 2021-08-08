Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $68.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MIME stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

