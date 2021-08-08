Morgan Stanley Boosts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $55.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

