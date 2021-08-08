Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.03% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $24,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.38 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

