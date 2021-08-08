Morgan Stanley Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $150.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.17.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 256,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

