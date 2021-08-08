Morgan Stanley Has $26.08 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

