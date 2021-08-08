Morgan Stanley Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $234.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $199.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 84.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

