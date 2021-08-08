Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Lithia Motors worth $26,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $209,532,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $109,219,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $126,928,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $365.06 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

