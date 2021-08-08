Morgan Stanley Increases Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $14.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of VVNT opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. Analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

