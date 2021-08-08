Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,699,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,416,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after buying an additional 2,043,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,996 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $2,843,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 40.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 628,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 730.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 450,204 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENLC opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,897 shares of company stock valued at $209,686. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

