Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.