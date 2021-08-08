Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $4,204,848.90 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.45, for a total transaction of $4,204,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,328,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,884,311.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $261.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

