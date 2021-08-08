Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Hits $20.83 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $20.83 million and $2.24 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.77 or 0.00818300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00098578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

