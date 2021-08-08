Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%.

NYSE:MSI traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,741. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $140.21 and a one year high of $231.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.12. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.14.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.