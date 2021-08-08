MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

