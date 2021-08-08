MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Sells $1,557,375.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.86, for a total transaction of $1,159,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $628.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $635.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

