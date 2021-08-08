Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. Sells 1,000 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,791,204.15.

POSH stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $304,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

