Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 105,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $780.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

