Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of MYE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

