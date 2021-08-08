NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Announces Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.86. 427,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

